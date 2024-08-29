Dubai airport refuses to check-in SpiceJet passengers over airline dues

“SpiceJet’s passengers at Dubai airport on Thursday (August 29, 2024) were barred from checking-in over the airline’s failure to clear airport dues,” said multiple industry sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This forced the airline to operate empty flights out of Dubai. It is learnt that the airline’s passengers departing from Dubai have been facing similar issues over the past week.

Also Read: SpiceJet Q1 profit contracts 27% to ₹149 crore

SpiceJet is yet to respond to a request for comment on the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are monitoring SpiceJet. They are going through a challenging time,” said a senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On August 12, 2024, Mumbai airport also issued an advisory to SpiceJet’s passengers about a likely disruption to their flights. The advisory was later withdrawn.

Airlines employees have also been upset over delayed salaries, which have not been paid for two months. These also include pilots and cabin crew. In Guwahati, SpiceJet’s loaders, cleaners and drivers refused to report for work and held a demonstration outside the airport because of non-payment of salaries.

Also Read: Delhi High Court refuses urgent listing of Spicejet’s plea challenging order

There are also concerns over the airline failing to deposit its share of the provident fund with the Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation as well as tax deducted at source with the Income Tax department.

Over the past year, several engine and plane lessors have dragged SpiceJet to courts seeking its liquidation due to its failure to clear its dues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.