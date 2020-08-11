Dr.Reddy’s launches generic version of Ciprodex

The newly launched product will be used to treat ear infections

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launcheda generic version of Ciprodex (Ciprofloxacin 0.3% and Dexamethasone 0.1%) Otic Suspension, USP, in the U.S. market.

A therapeutic equivalent generic version of Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin 0.3% and dexamethasone 0.1%) Otic Suspension, the product is indicated for treatment of bacterial ear infections in children. Ciprodex is a trademark of Bayer AG.

The launch follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its product, Dr. Reddy’s said. Ciprodex brand had U.S. sales of approximately $453 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ended June 2020, the company said citing IQVIA Health numbers.

“We are pleased to launch this first-to-market generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

“This product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the depth of our portfolio with our first otic suspension dosage form,” he said. Dr. Reddy’s Ciprofloxacin 0.3% and Dexamethasone 0.1% Otic Suspension, USP, is available as 7.5 mL fill in a 10 mL bottle, a release said.