ADVERTISEMENT

Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA approvals for Type, RPTO certification

December 24, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Mumbai

The Made-in-India Kisan drones are developed for agricultural purposes such as reducing crop loss, crop health monitoring, yield measurement, and crop loss mitigation

The Hindu Bureau

“We have strong demand to manufacture 5,000 drones in the next 5 months. With receiving approvals and utilisation of skills, we are certain that this sector will see significant growth,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace Private Ltd. said it has received Type Certification and Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its indigenously-designed Kisan drones. 

“We have become India’s first drone start-up to get these approvals,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO. “The elusive double certification by DGCA is a testament to our indigenous Made-in-India drone manufacturing capacities.”

“We have strong demand to manufacture 5,000 drones in the next 5 months. With receiving approvals and utilisation of skills, we are certain that this sector will see significant growth,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“DGCA Type certification is provided on the basis of the quality check of the drones and is issued after a rigorous testing process for the Unmanned Areal Vehicles (UAVs), the company said in a statement. 

The Type certification was introduced by the Union government in August 2021 under Drone Rules.

The Made-in-India Kisan drones are developed for agricultural purposes such as reducing crop loss, crop health monitoring, yield measurement, and crop loss mitigation.

Priced at ₹4.50 lakh, Garuda Kisan Drone is an automated agri drone which has DGCA-approved Type Certification in the under 25kg small category. 

The company also envisages to train 1 lakh drone pilots in the next 2 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US