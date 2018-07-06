DRL to train lens on pipeline of complex formulations

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has decided to focus on a strong pipeline of difficult-to-manufacture complex formulations as a counter to pricing pressures in the U.S. market.

“It is difficult to predict how long these trends will last,” chairman K. Satish Reddy and co-chairman and CEO G.V. Prasad said on the pricing pressure, in a letter to shareholders in the company’s annual report for 2017-18.

Instead, “our task should be to overcome this reality.” A strong pipeline of difficult-to-manufacture complex formulations that address key therapeutic needs is the way.

It ought to be “one that allows us to introduce several value-added products each year, so that each such launch steps up revenues to combat the price erosion in those products that were brought to the market earlier,” they said.

In the last fiscal, the company had filed 19 new ANDAs and one new drug application with the USFDA. As on March 31, it had 110 generic filings pending approval from the regulator. “We have to match this robust pipeline by securing timely approvals from the USFDA and complement those with rapid ramp up of production and delivery to the U.S.,” they said. On USFDA regulatory hurdles, they said DRL remained committed to following the highest standards of quality. The U.S. accounts for 52% of its global generics sales and 42% of all sales.

Emerging markets

DRL was upbeat on opportunities in emerging markets “which are now on a longer-term upswing.”

Mr. Reddy and Mr. Prasad said they hoped DRL would be able to grow revenues from “these geographies through greater sales of... generics as well as hospital and institutional sales of oncological biosimilars.

Stating that the German regulatory problem was “behind us,” they expected Dr .Reddy’s to increase sales to that country as well as Romania. Moreover, having opened operations in France, Italy and Spain, it would be working on generating higher revenues from these countries and to increase market presence in Europe in the near future.

One of the positive upshot of the revenue crunch in FY2017 and FY2018 was the company’s attention to costs. “From the beginning of FY2018 there has been a totally focused drive on eliminating needless layers and unnecessary costs. This will continue throughout FY2019 and thereafter, with the aim to create a leaner, internationally cost-competitive and more nimble organisation,” they said.