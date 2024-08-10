Dredging Corporation registers ₹150 crore revenue in Q1

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) registered a revenue of ₹150.80 crore from operations for the first quarter (Q1) ending on June 30.

When compared to the revenue (₹204.41 crore) corresponding period last year, this time it was lowered by ₹53.60 crore (26%).

Major reason for operational revenue drop was on account of dry-dock repairs, emergency dry dock repairs of dredgers (nearly five to six number). Except one dredger, all works were completed.

“The dredging activities resumed in full swing during July and August 2024. So, we are expecting that quarter-2 will be performed, in line with revenue guidance. The Company is committed to maintain upward trend and continue to show improvement in the performance which continues to aim at a record highest ever turnover of ₹1,800 crore for the upcoming Quarters in the financial year 2024-25,” said an official spokesperson of the DCIL on August 10, 2024.

