GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dredging Corporation registers ₹150 crore revenue in Q1

When compared to the revenue last year, this time it was lowered by ₹53.60 crore (26%)

Published - August 10, 2024 04:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) registered a revenue of ₹150.80 crore from operations for the first quarter (Q1) ending on June 30.

When compared to the revenue (₹204.41 crore) corresponding period last year, this time it was lowered by ₹53.60 crore (26%).

Major reason for operational revenue drop was on account of dry-dock repairs, emergency dry dock repairs of dredgers (nearly five to six number). Except one dredger, all works were completed.

“The dredging activities resumed in full swing during July and August 2024. So, we are expecting that quarter-2 will be performed, in line with revenue guidance. The Company is committed to maintain upward trend and continue to show improvement in the performance which continues to aim at a record highest ever turnover of ₹1,800 crore for the upcoming Quarters in the financial year 2024-25,” said an official spokesperson of the DCIL on August 10, 2024.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.