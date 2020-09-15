Dream Sports closes $225-mn investment

Dream Sports, with brands such as IPL sponsor Dream 11, FanCode and DreamX, has announced the completion of a primary and secondary investment led by Tiger Global Management, TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD), ChrysCapital and Footpath Ventures worth $225 million.

Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports said, “As a homegrown Indian company, we are proud to continue adding value to our 10 crore Indian sports fans, investors, employees and the overall sports ecosystem in India.”

Bhavit Sheth, COO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said,“We have grown from one to many brands and from 200 Sportans (employees of Dream Sports) to 450 in the last two years. I am proud of our lean yet highly efficient team that has been the driving force behind the creation of ‘Sports Tech’ as a new industry category in India.”