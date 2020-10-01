Dr. Reddy’s launches generic of Sensipar tablets in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Cinacalcet Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sensipar (cinacalcet) Tablets in the U.S. market.

Sensipar is a trademark of Amgen Inc. The drug is indicated for Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

The Sensipar brand and generic market had U.S. sales of around $312 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2020, a release from Dr. Reddy’s said citing IQVIA Health numbers.

The Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said the launch follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for the product. Dr. Reddy’s Cinacalcet Tablets are available in 30 mg, 60 mg and 90 mg strength in a bottle count size of 30, the release said.