Dr. Reddy’s introduces azole antifungal tablets in U.S.

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg in the U.S.

An azole antifungal, the product is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Noxafil (posaconazole) Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg and has been introduced following U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval, the company said. It is indicated for prophylaxis of certain fungal infections in severely immunocompromised patients.

The Noxafil brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $140.8 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ended February 2022, Dr. Reddy’s said citing IQVIA numbers.