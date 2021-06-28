Dr. Reddy’s announces commercial launch of 2-DG

An anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by INMAS, a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad. The drug will help in faster recovery of Covid-19 patients. Twitter/@DRDO_India

HYDERABAD:

28 June 2021 10:40 IST

MRP of each sachet ₹990, to be offered at subsidised rate to govt institutions

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), an oral drug for use as an adjunct therapy for hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The maximum retail price is ₹990 per sachet. It will be made available at a subsidised rate to government institutions, the company said, adding its 2-DG has a purity of 99.5%.

Dr. Reddy’s said it will be supplying the product to major government as well as private hospitals across the country. In the initial weeks, the product will be made available in hospitals across Metros and Tier-I cities and thereafter taken to the rest of India, a statement from the company said.

Developed by DRDO laboratory Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s, 2-DG is to be administered only under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

Emergency use approval for the anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1.

DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy said the fiem has been contributing in fight against COVID-19 pandemic with its spin off technologies. “We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as therapeutic application in treatment of COVID-19 patients,” he said.

Dr. Reddy’s Chairman Satish Reddy said 2-DG is yet another addition to the company’s COVID-19 portfolio, which includes a vaccine.