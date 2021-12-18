DoT to simplify process for satellite service nod

New delhi

‘Aim is to help lower roll-out time’

The Department of Telecom (DoT) is working on simplifying the process for setting up satellite networks for expeditious roll-out of services, a senior government official said on Friday.

Bharti group-backed OneWeb and U.S.-based SpaceX group firm Starlink Satellite Communications are in the fray to start satellite-based broadband services in India. DoT Deputy Director General S. Niraniyan said the government had taken several steps in recent times to boost business in the communications sector.

He was speaking at a Satcom Industry Association event. He enumerated rationalisation of bank guarantees and adjusted gross revenue definition, allowing satellite connectivity to support backhaul connectivity for telecom networks as steps taken by the government in this direction.

“We are also simplifying clearance procedures for satellite networks so that it takes a minimum amount of time to roll out,” Mr. Niraniyan said.