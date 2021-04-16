DoT gets ₹2,306.97 cr, from Jio, Airtel by assigning some spectrum early

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday said it has completed the assignment of frequencies to successful bidders in the recently-concluded spectrum auctions, adding that it has received ₹2,306.97 crore from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel by assigning them spectrum immediately instead of at a later date.

“Department of Telecom successfully completed the assignment of frequencies to successful bidders of the spectrum auction, 2021,” the DoT said in a statement.

It added that the frequency assignment was accompanied by a frequency harmonisation exercise, which facilitates a more efficient utilisation of spectrum held by the operators, leading to improved quality of service for consumers.

“As a part of the frequency assignment, the government has also accepted the request of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, for assignment of immediately available unsold spectrum blocks in place of spectrum blocks in the same band and LSA assigned to them from later dates,” it said.

The statement added that the government has received ₹157.38 crore from Bharti Airtel and ₹2,149.59 crore from Reliance Jio, rather than in August/ September, 2021.