‘Don’t permit Future Group meetings’

NEW DELHI

17 February 2021 22:34 IST

Amazon has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) urging it not to allow convening of any meeting of Future Group’s shareholders or creditors for approval of its proposed ₹24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries.

Amazon had last week filed the application before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT. The NCLT has reserved the order over the scheme of arrangement that entails the consolidation of Future Group’s retail and wholesale business and transferring them to Reliance Industries in the deal announced last year.

