Industry

‘Don’t permit Future Group meetings’

Amazon has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) urging it not to allow convening of any meeting of Future Group’s shareholders or creditors for approval of its proposed ₹24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries.

Amazon had last week filed the application before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT. The NCLT has reserved the order over the scheme of arrangement that entails the consolidation of Future Group’s retail and wholesale business and transferring them to Reliance Industries in the deal announced last year.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 10:41:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/dont-permit-future-group-meetings/article33864572.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY