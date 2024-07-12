ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales up 3% in June: SIAM

Published - July 12, 2024 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,27,788 units in June 2023

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Reuters

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 3% year-on-year to 3,37,757 units in June, automobile industry body SIAM said on June 12.

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,27,788 units in June 2023.

As per the data issued by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler wholesales rose 21% to 16,14,154 units last month, as compared with 13,30,826 units in June 2023.

Three-wheeler wholesales increased 12% to 59,544 units from 53,025 units in June last year.

