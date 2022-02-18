Domestic passenger traffic drops 43% sequentially in January: DGCA

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

February 18, 2022 21:14 IST

Travel demand slides following spread of Omicron variant

Indian airlines saw a decline of 42.8% in total number of passengers flown domestically in January compared with December 2021 as travel demand plummeted due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and several States imposing curbs on entry.

Carriers together flew 64.08 lakh passengers in January compared with 112.02 lakh passengers the previous month.

Advertising

Advertising

Prior to the sharp fall in January, traffic demand had seen a steady rise for several months.

Airlines also saw a decline in average number of seats sold (or passenger load factor). Average seat occupancy on SpiceJet was 73.4% compared with 86% in December, and for Go First it was 66.7% versus 80% and in the case of IndiGo, it was 66.6% versus 82%.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta had recently said that after January 15, there is once again a build-up in travel demand.