Domestic LPG prices hiked by ₹50 per cylinder

Households will now have to pay more for LPG cylinders as new prices come into effect from today

March 01, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG and 19kg commercial cylinders have been hiked with effect from March 1. Image for representational purpose only.

Prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG and 19kg commercial cylinders have been hiked with effect from March 1. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Oil companies have hiked the prices of domestic and commercial cylinders with effect from March 1.

Households will now have to pay more for LPG cylinders as the price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas is up by ₹50 per cylinder. The price may vary across State lines depending on local taxes. For instance, LPG now costs ₹1,103 in Delhi; ₹1,118.5 in Chennai; ₹1,155 in Hyderabad.

For 19 kg commercial cylinders, the increase measures up to ₹350.50 per bottle for commercial consumers. Auto LPG prices have also risen this month.

Fuel retailers announce a price revision for LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.

In the year 2021-22, about 90% of LPG was consumed by households, 8% by industrial users and 2% by vehicles, according to a report.

