Domestic flights from May 4: Air India

Air India on Saturday announced that it will resume domestic flights for select routes from May 4 and international flights from June 1.
A spokesperson for the national carrier said that the domestic routes that would be opened first could include those that connect metro cities, which include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Vistara and IndiGo have also announced resumption of their domestic flights in a phased manner from May 4.
