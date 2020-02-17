Industry

Domestic air traffic rose 2.2% in Jan., says DGCA

‘Airlines ferried 1.27 crore passengers’

Domestic aviation traffic grew at 2.2% last month as compared to the same period last year, according to the DGCA’s monthly report.

Indian airlines ferried a total of 1.27 crore passengers in January 2020 as compared to 1.25 crore in January 2019.

Gurgaon-based SpiceJet maintained its lead in capacity utilisation with 91.5% of seats sold, followed by Go Air (88.7%), IndiGo (87.8%) and Vistara (83.5%).

Air Asia was the most punctual airline in the month, with 75.7% of its flight departing and arriving on time. It was followed by IndiGo (74%), Vistara (70.2%), GoAir (69.4%) and SpiceJet (65.3%).

IndiGo cornered 47.9% of the market share, while SpiceJet, at the second place, enjoyed 16.6% of the share. Air India had 11.6% of the total market share.

Air India saw the highest rate of cancellations, with 4.12% of its total flights being cancelled, according to government data.

More than 2.8 lakh passengers were affected by delays and cancellations and received a total of ₹2.26 crore in compensation from different airlines. Poor weather was responsible for as many 52% of cancellations, followed by technical glitches, which led to 24.1% of flights being affected.

