Domestic air passenger traffic jumps 25% in July

The data from the DGCA showed that domestic carriers flew 97.05 lakh passengers in July 2022

August 14, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India's domestic air passenger traffic volume surged 25% year-on-year to 1.21 crore passengers in July, according to DGCA data released on Monday (August 14).

The data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that domestic carriers flew 97.05 lakh passengers in July 2022.

No-frills carrier IndiGo carried 76.75 lakh passengers, cornering a market share of 63.4% during the reporting month.

Tata Group-owned Air India stood a distant second with the airline flying a total of 11.98 lakh passengers in July. It had a market share of 9.9% for the month.

Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, flew 10.20 lakh passengers on domestic routes in the previous month with a market share of 8.4%, as per data.

Air India's subsidiary AirAsia India, which is now known as AIX Connect, saw 9.01 lakh passengers flying on the intra-country routes and accounted for 7.5% of the total traffic during the reporting month.

Akasa Air, which completed one year of its operations on 7th of this month once again flew more passengers than the established carrier SpiceJet at 6.24 lakh passengers in July with a market share of 5.2%, according to DGCA data.

Struggling carrier SpiceJet transported 5.04 lakh passengers during July and had to contend with 4.2% market share. The Gurugram-based airline, however, delivered the highest load factor at 88.9% in July over June, as per data.

IndiGo also clocked the highest on-time performance for July with 86.8% of its flights on an average departing or arriving on time at the four key airports- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, as per DGCA data.

