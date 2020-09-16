Industry

Domestic air passenger traffic improves in August

Growth in domestic air passenger traffic in August was marginally better than the previous month, rising to 24% of pre-COVID-19 levels as compared to 18% in July.

The total number of passenger trips recorded by various airlines were altogether at 28.32 lakh, a 34% increase as compared to July and 43% as compared to June. Total passenger trips in the year-earlier period were at 117.93 lakh.

Domestic flights resumed on May 25 after being suspended for two months.

SpiceJet recorded a seat occupancy of 76%, Vistara 68% and IndiGo 65.6%.

Since resumption, IndiGo has further consolidated its position by first increasing and then maintaining its market share at 60% — mainly due to a larger fleet size, more airport slots and ability to alter schedules in keeping with changing passenger behaviour.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 11:10:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/domestic-air-passenger-traffic-improves-in-august/article32623752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story