Domestic air passenger traffic improves in August

Airlines see 34% rise in trips from July

Growth in domestic air passenger traffic in August was marginally better than the previous month, rising to 24% of pre-COVID-19 levels as compared to 18% in July.

The total number of passenger trips recorded by various airlines were altogether at 28.32 lakh, a 34% increase as compared to July and 43% as compared to June. Total passenger trips in the year-earlier period were at 117.93 lakh.

Domestic flights resumed on May 25 after being suspended for two months.

SpiceJet recorded a seat occupancy of 76%, Vistara 68% and IndiGo 65.6%.

Since resumption, IndiGo has further consolidated its position by first increasing and then maintaining its market share at 60% — mainly due to a larger fleet size, more airport slots and ability to alter schedules in keeping with changing passenger behaviour.