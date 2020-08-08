Divi’s Labs Q1 net surges 81%

Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories reported an 81% jump in first-quarter consolidated net profit at ₹492.06 crore.
In the year earlier period, it had reported a net profit of ₹272.44 crore.
The higher net profit came on the back of revenue from operations increasing 49% to ₹1,730.47 crore (₹1,162.88 crore).
Forex gain during the quarter was ₹5 crore as against a loss of ₹6 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The company said it had near normal operations during the quarter, with minimal impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a significant part of ongoing capex programmes were completed in the last fiscal year, there was a delay in the completion of the balance work due to the non-availability of workmen with some contractors engaged for the projects, the firm said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath