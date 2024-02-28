ADVERTISEMENT

Disney, Reliance to merge India media operations to create ₹70,000-crore behemoth

February 28, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Reliance and its affiliates will hold 63.16% in the combined entity while Disney will hold the remaining 36.84%, the companies said in a statement

PTI

Reliance has agreed to invest around ₹11,500 crore in the joint venture to grow the OTT business. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries on February 28 announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a ₹70,000 crore behemoth.

Reliance and its affiliates will hold 63.16% in the combined entity while Disney will hold the remaining 36.84%, the companies said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Reliance Industries in talks to buy Tata Play stake from Disney

Reliance has also agreed to invest around ₹11,500 crore in the joint venture to grow the OTT business.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will head the joint venture while Uday Shankar will be the vice chairperson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US