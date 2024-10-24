ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Hotstar head Sajith Sivanandan quits after India merger with Reliance: Report

Published - October 24, 2024 12:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The leadership has yet to decide if JioCinema will continue as a separate app, said two of the sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity, as the discussions are private

Reuters

Sajith Sivanandan. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The head of U.S. giant Disney's Hotstar streaming app in India, Sajith Sivanandan, has resigned, three sources said on Thursday (October 24, 2024), as business integration gathers pace after the company's $8.5 billion merger with Reliance's India media assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resignation comes days after an internal decision for all live sporting events of the merged entity, including the popular Indian Premier League (IPL), to be streamed on Disney's Hotstar app, and not Reliance's JioCinema.

That was the first major step in integration after the deal to create India's biggest entertainment company.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the leadership has yet to decide if JioCinema will continue as a separate app, said two of the sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity, as the discussions are private.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sivanandan, Disney and Reliance did not respond to queries from Reuters.

After the merger, Disney and Reliance will together have more than 100 TV channels and two streaming apps, and will compete with Sony, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sivanandan worked at Hotstar for more than two years after working at Google for 15 years.

JioCinema is currently led by Kiran Mani, another former Google executive who has been associated with Reliance's media unit for about a year.

Reliance's JioCinema has the rights to IPL cricket, a money-spinner that is among the most-streamed content, as well as to the Winter Olympics and Indian Super League football.

Hotstar has rights to the International Cricket Council's tournaments in India and English Premier League soccer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US