Industry

DIPAM picks 10 merchant bankers for LIC IPO

The government has appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India, to manage the mega initial public offering of the country’s largest insurer LIC.

Other bankers selected are SBI Capital Markets, JM Financial, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, JP Morgan India, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, the disinvestment department said in a circular on its website. “Government has finalised the book running lead managers and some other advisors for the IPO of LIC,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

DIPAM had invited applications from merchant bankers on July 15. Following this, 16 applicants made presentations for managing the listing and partial disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The department is also in the process of appointing a legal adviser for the stake sale.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 10:32:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/dipam-picks-10-merchant-bankers-for-lic-ipo/article36368396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY