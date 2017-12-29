Digital drive launched to boost engineering exports

The Commerce Ministry on Friday launched a digital drive under the aegis of EEPC India (the apex body for engineering exporters) to promote the country's engineering exports.

Launching the E-Catalogue, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said it is among the pivotal components of Brand India Engineering initiative which intends to showcase India’s leading manufacturer suppliers with globally certified quality manufacturing credentials such as ISO, CE, ASI, DIN etc in select sectors.

"The E-Catalogue is aimed at overcoming a major hurdle for Indian exporters in global quality engineering markets by enhancing their credibility and providing an easy one stop access to establish contact for supply of engineering products," she said.

EEPC India Chairman Ravi P Sehgal was among those who attended the event.

Covering sectors including medical devices, textile machinery and accessories, electrical machinery equipment, and pumps and valves, the E-catalogue would be compatible on different devices like Laptops, Tab and Mobile phones, EEPC said in a statement. The potential buyers , anywhere in the world, will be able to use features like Advanced Search with City, End Use Sector, Certificates and Product Categories.