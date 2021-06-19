Digital activity surge may not boost emissions: Schneider

Bengaluru

19 June 2021 21:25 IST

Report ‘puts to rest’ speculation of tech use guzzling power

Information technology-related electricity demand is expected to increase by almost 50% by 2030. Yet, as the electricity system decarbonises, emissions will not rise by more than 26% by then, said Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation firm.

“When the world locked down, it also logged on and Internet traffic soared,” said Pankaj Sharma, EVP, Secure Power, Schneider Electric.

“It’s misleading to assume that digital activity will inevitably result in a deeply-problematic increase in CO2 emissions,’’ he added.

Analysis from the Schneider Electric Sustainability Institute puts to rest many of the worst-case scenario claims predicting IT-related electricity use will double every five years, as per a report titled Digital Economy and Climate Impact released by Schneider.

“That said, as an industry, we must remain vigilant in finding new sources of sustainability gains while ensuring resiliency as digital keeps life moving forward,” the company cautioned.

Sustainable model

The world has been experiencing an evolution in technological shift towards a sustainable model of operations, said Schneider Electric. India has been on a transformation journey and businesses are embracing green energy supported by cutting-edge technology that aim at improving efficiency and business outcomes, according to the report.