Diesel sales fell 5.2% in first half of Dec.

New Delhi

17 December 2020 04:04 IST

India’s diesel sales fell 5.2% in the first half of December compared with the same month last year, preliminary data from state-run fuel retailers showed on Wednesday, signalling that industrial growth in Asia’s third-largest economy has not yet reached pre-COVID-19 levels.

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell to 2.8 million tonnes in the first half of the month.

Petrol sales rose by an annual 9.5% during the first half of the month to 1.05 million tonnes.

