Diesel price in Delhi scales new high after 25 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on July 7 touched an all-time high following a rate hike after a week-long hiatus.
Diesel price on July 7 was increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies.
This took the retail selling price of diesel to ₹80.78 per litre in the national capital — the highest ever.
There was no change in petrol price for the 8th straight day, and it continues to be priced at ₹80.43 per litre.
Rates vary from State to State depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.
Petrol and diesel price were last revised on June 29.
In the last one month, diesel price has been increased on 23 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times.
The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7, totals to ₹9.17 for petrol and ₹11.39 for diesel.
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at ₹87.19 — unchanged since June 29, while diesel was hiked to ₹79.05 a litre from ₹78.83.
