DGCA slaps ₹10 lakh penalty on Air India

November 22, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Aviation watchdog DGCA has imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on Air India for its failure to comply with norms pertaining to facilities that are required to be provided to passengers.

After carrying out inspections of airlines at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore airports, the regulator observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).

Later, a show-cause notice was issued to Air India on November 3.

In a release on Wednesday, DGCA said that based on Air India's reply to the show-cause notice, it was found that the airline did not comply with the provisions of the CAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

These pertain to "not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, non-training of some of their ground personnel as per the stipulations and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were made to travel on unserviceable seats", it said.

For these lapses, the regulator has imposed a financial penalty of ₹10 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT