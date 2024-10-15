DGCA removes SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that it had removed SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance, but would continue to carry out spot checks on the airline to ensure flight safety.

SpiceJet was placed on heightened surveillance on September 13 following sporadic disruption in flight services due to non-payment of dues to service partners even as the regulator expressed concern over the airline’s financial difficulties impacting maintenance at the airline.

The regulator said that a total of 266 spot checks were carried out on SpiceJet by the DGCA across various locations following which the airline took a rectification action. “In light of the same and the financial infusion of additional funds into the company, Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime,” the DGCA said in a statement. The airline had recently raised ₹3,000 crore through a QIP.

