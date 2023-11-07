HamberMenu
DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India

In 2022, the regulator imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on Air India for not complying with the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirement on denied boarding of passengers

November 07, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In order to ensure compliance of passenger-centricCivil Aviation Requirements, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said it has been carrying out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023. File

In order to ensure compliance of passenger-centricCivil Aviation Requirements, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said it has been carrying out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023. File | Photo Credit: AP

Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India for non-compliance with norms pertaining to facilities that are required to be provided to passengers.

Last year, the regulator imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on Air India for not complying with the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on denied boarding of passengers.

In order to ensure compliance of passenger-centric CARs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said it has been carrying out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023.

"During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR. Accordingly, a show cause notice has been issued to Air India seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the CAR," the DGCA said in a release.

There was no immediate comment from Air India about the show cause notice.

The regulator also said it is imperative to continuously strengthen the rights of the passengers and ensure that the airline operates under harmonised conditions in line with the best global practices.

Domestic air passenger traffic has been rising in India, which is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.

