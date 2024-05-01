ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA deregisters all 54 Go First aircraft following HC order

May 01, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The loss-making airline’s aircraft lessors had moved court in the wake of the NCLT admitting Go First’s plea to seek voluntary insolvency in May, 2023, and the resultant moratorium on adverse actions by the carrier’s creditors

Jagriti Chandra

The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday deregistered all 54 Go First aircraft following a Delhi High Court order last week, in which the court had given the country’s aviation regulator five days to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 14 aircraft lessors including SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, Sky Leasing, GY Aviation Lease, ACG Aircraft Leasing, BOC Aviation and China Development Bank Financial Leasing Company had moved the Delhi High Court last year seeking to regain control over the airline’s fleet of leased planes. This had followed the National Company Law Tribunal’s decision on May 10, 2023, to admit Go First’s plea for voluntary insolvency and consequential moratorium to protect the airline from adverse actions by its creditors.

NCLAT upholds Go First’s insolvency order

Last week, the Delhi High Court directed the DGCA to “forthwith and no later than the next five working days process the Deregistration Applications”, as well as facilitate their “export by providing an Export Certificate of Airworthiness, a Ferry Flight Permit and all other documents and permissions as the Petitioners/Lessors may require in this behalf”.

Wednesday’s development marks exactly 365 days since the cash-strapped Go First on May 2, 2023, made a media announcement regarding its decision to file for voluntary insolvency because of its dispute with Pratt and Whitney over the grounding of almost half of its fleet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US