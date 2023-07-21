DGCA approves Go First's flight resumption plan with certain conditions

July 21, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Aviation regulator DGCA on July 21 said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions.

Budget carrier Go First, which stopped flying on May 3, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

In a release, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline's resumption plan for operating 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been reviewed and accepted.

"The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi & Hon'ble NCLT, Delhi," it said.

Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flights scheduled by DGCA, the release said.

Further, the regulator has directed Go First to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements and the continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.

The airline's Resolution Professional (RP) submitted the resumption plan to DGCA on June 28, and subsequently, the regulator conducted a special audit of the carrier's facilities in Mumbai and Delhi.

"DGCA has ensured that the findings of the special audit have been adequately addressed by Go First," the release said, adding that the resumption plan was amended on July 15.