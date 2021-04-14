Device after-sales management platform Servify acquires Germany's WebToGo

Servify looking at doubling its team from 410 employees to support growth and expansion.

Device after-sales management platform Servify on Wednesday announced acquisition of key businesses of Germany-based WebToGo, which provides customer experience solutions.

The company said this acquisition will help it to further strengthen its global footprint both in terms of technology and people. It, however, did not share the deal size.

“WebToGo is a profitable SaaS company and has 45 employees, of which 35 employees are in India. The employees will be retained. For Servify, international growth is the focus and this acquisition will help in strengthening our footprint in European markets,” Seevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify, told The Hindu.

To support the growth and expansion, the company will also be doubling its team from 410 employees currently over the course of this year, he added.

Mr Prabhakar added that the company is currently in the middle of closing its Series D funding, and will also scout for more opportunities for inorganic growth.

Currently, Servify runs device protection, exchange and buyback programs for brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi. It is headquartered in Mumbai and has subsidiaries in 8 countries.

“The acquisition brings the two marquee solutions of WebToGo into Servify’s portfolio - ‘myhandycheck’ and ‘wenewa’. While ‘myhandycheck’ is a mobile device diagnostics suite, ‘wenewa’ has the ability to identify, diagnose and triage connected devices remotely,” the company said.

“...Our integration with Servify will open up new avenues and usher in a new era of customer experience”, Peter Duesing, Founder and CEO of WebToGo GmbH, said.