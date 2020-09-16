Desi Tea Time plans to invest up to ₹30 crore

COIMBATORE

Tea franchiser to boost processing

Desi Tea Time, a tea franchise chain, which runs stores under Tea Time and Cafe Club brands across the country, plans to invest ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore to step up its processing facilities and make new products.

Inaugurating a 2,200 sq.ft franchise outlet here under the two brands, S. Uday, MD, Desi Tea Time and S. Kabilan, CEO, said the investment will go into tea estate, tea processing facility, research and development, and new products.

“In another three to four months, we plan to launch packed tea for household use and also well-packed south Indian snacks to be served initially at all our outlets. We also plan to invest in a tea estate,” said Mr. Uday.

With over 700 outlets, the firm is looking at expanding to almost 2,000 outlets in two years. On an average, sales at each outlet is ₹7,000 to ₹10,000 a day.

The company now sources tea leaves from over 200 farmers in the north eastern States and the tea is processed at two factories with which it has tie-ups.

“We plan to start working with tea growers in the southern States soon,” Mr. Kabilan said.