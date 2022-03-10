Demand for flats in newly-launched projects rises in 2021 with 34% share in total sales: report

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Moorthy M.

March 10, 2022 20:01 IST

Hyderabad accounted for the maximum absorption share of new units among the top-seven cities

Almost 35% of housing units sold in 2021 across seven cities were in newly-launched projects, driven by fresh supply from branded developers and a rise in investor demand, according to Anarock.

In its report released on Thursday, Anarock said 2.37 lakh units were sold across the top-seven cities in 2021 and out of that, 34% were newly launched.

The remaining 66% units sold in 2021 were in projects launched in the preceding years.

The seven cities tracked by the company are — Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

In 2020, of 1.38 lakh units sold in the top-seven cities, 28% were launched during the year.

During 2019, 2.61 lakh units were sold and out of that, 26% were newly launched.

"Newly launched homes are back in demand after a prolonged period wherein the demand spotlight shone mainly on ready-to-move-in units," Anarock said.

While end-users continue to drive the housing market and ready or soon-to-be-completed homes are still in the highest demand, new launches are finding takers again.

Hyderabad accounted for the maximum absorption share of new units among the top-seven cities.

Of 25,410 units sold in 2021 in the city, about 55% were launched in the same year.

The MMR saw the lowest absorption of newly-launched homes — of 76,400 units sold in 2021, just 26% were launched during the year.

Commenting on the trend, Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "End-users with a preference for ready-to-move-in or almost-complete homes continue to rule the roost. However, the demand scale is shifting gradually." Among other things, the increased sales share of newly-launched homes heralds the revival of investor interest.

"This is significant — over the past 3-4 years, investors had more or less exited the residential real estate stage and were focusing on other asset classes," Mr. Puri said.

He also noted that well-capitalised branded developers have been ramping up their market share of new launches.

"Buyers are confident of such players' ability to complete their projects on time," Mr. Puri said.