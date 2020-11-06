Demand for contractual, gig staff jumps 30%: Quess

Bengaluru

06 November 2020 03:06 IST

Further boost as jobs get ‘variabilised’

The demand for contractual employees and specialised gig workers has increased 30% compared with last year. This is expected to increase further as employers ‘variabilise’ their headcount and focus on outcome-driven programmes, said leading business services provider Quess Corp. The firm unveiled a dedicated platform, QJobs, for blue collar jobs on Thursday.

QJobs aims to address the issues of job creation, job discoverability and job-matching by providing a comprehensive solution that allows employers to find the right talent. It will allow job-seekers to showcase their skills and find employment closer to their location, the company said.

“Quess is taking the next big step in realising its larger agenda of putting Middle India to work, Ajit Isaac, CMD, Quess Corp, sai,. “In doing so, the company’s mandate is focused on providing dignity and social security to millions of lower income jobs in the country,” he added. To start with, the app will support five languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

