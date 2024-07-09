Delhi HC rejects plea against merger of Vistara and Air India

The Delhi High Court has rejected a petition challenging the merger of Tata SIA Airlines (Vistara) and Air India Limited alleging “cartelisation and bid rigging” noting that the petitioner lacked any substantive evidence to back these allegations.

The court dismissed the petition by former Air India Captain Deepak Kumar saying that “these allegations are not only unsupported by evidence but also seem to be driven by malice”.

Captain Kumar had previously in a separate petition sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s debarment from the Lok Sabha over claims that he plotted a fatal air crash and indulged in anti-national activities, saying the person who filed the plea appeared to be suffering from mental health issues.

The court had earlier this month asked him, “Are you well? Your application is inchoate. It is going from one end of the spectrum to another,” while dismissing the plea against the Prime Minister

Plea to CCI

In the current petition, Captain Kumar said he had moved a plea before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in August, 2023, challenging the approved merger between Tata SIA Airlines Limited and Air India Limited.

Among other claims, Captain Kumar alleged “cartelisation and bid rigging”. However, the CCI dismissed the application, noting the absence of any substantive evidence to back these allegations.

He then moved the High Court against the CCI’s decision. He contended that the CCI issued the order without conducting any inquiry.

The High Court, however, remarked that Captain Kumar’s petition includes “numerous unsubstantiated, wild, and scandalous allegations...none of which are supported by documentary evidence”.

“This case presents no deviation from a pattern of making unsubstantiated and reckless allegations, similar to those observed in the afore-noted order. These allegations, which are not only unsupported by evidence but also seem to be driven by malice, undermine the integrity of the judicial process,” the court said in its order passed on July 5.