Delhi HC asks Future to respond to Amazon plea

Amazon logo. FIle   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Future Retail Limited (FRL) to respond to Amazon’s plea challenging certain observations made by a single judge bench against the U.S.-based e-commerce major.

A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also issued notice to Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd. (FCPL), seeking a stand on Amazon’s plea against the observations made by the single judge bench in its December 21, 2020 order.

Amazon, in its appeal before the division bench, said certain observations were made by the single judge bench “on the merits of the case in the arbitration proceedings, which were inconsistent with the findings contained in the emergency award (EA) order by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC)”.

It contended that the observations ‘effectively resulted in allowing FRL to collaterally bypass the EA order’.

