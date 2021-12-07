Industry

'Delays reported in 144 central infra projects'

As many as 144 central infrastructure projects have reported delays in completion in the current financial year and the total cost overrun for these is ₹14,960.02 crore, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha that the total anticipated cost of these 144 projects was ₹1,82,453.84 crore, an increase from ₹1,67,493.82 crore estimated originally.

The Minister told the Upper House that major steps undertaken to ensure the completion of central sector infrastructure projects without time and cost overruns included periodic review of projects under PRAGATI through video conferencing; rigorous project appraisal; and online computerised monitoring system.

The steps also included setting up of revised cost committees in the Ministries for fixing responsibility for time and cost overruns; regular review of infrastructure projects by the concerned administrative ministries.


