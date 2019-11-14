Deferred tax gain bolsters Vedanta net

Vedanta Limited has reported 61% increase in its second quarter net profit to ₹2,158 crore due to deferred tax gain and higher other income.
The company has recognised a deferred tax credit of ₹2,501 crore during the quarter and its investment income during the quarter went up by 42% to ₹832 crore. The rise in profit was despite a 3% fall in revenue to ₹21,739 crore due to headwinds in commodity prices. EBITDA fell 15% to ₹4,497 crore during the quarter due to lower commodity prices with an EBITDA margin of 25%.
During the quarter, Vedanta reduced its gross debt by ₹3,279 crore and net debt by ₹8,322 crore, and has cash and cash equivalent of ₹35,817 crore.
