Defence Innovation Summit to accelerate U.S.-India co-development and co-production

June 19, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - Washington

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the U.S., a select group of eminent defence sector firms from the two nations will participate in an innovative summit which would serve as a bridge and is expected to give a strong boost to the defence-industrial cooperation between the two nations.

INDUS-X is part of the broader strategic and defence partnership initiative, “the Defence Innovation Bridge”, announced under the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and led by the U.S. Department of Defence and India’s Innovation for Defence Excellence initiative under India’s Department for Defence Production.

To be attended by some of the key private-sector defence players from India and the U.S., the INDUS-X Summit beginning June 20 will see the initiation of “Joint Challenges” under the Defence Innovation Bridge, focussing on common dual-use cases for both nations.

The inaugural INDUS-X is expected to result in an Indo-U.S. Joint Innovation Fund to boost deep tech-defence startups in both countries.

The fund aims to utilise a Public-Private Partnership model to assemble funds and expertise. The conference will involve leading universities, incubators, and accelerators. Partnerships with these entities will support defence innovation projects.

America’s Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti is scheduled to deliver a keynote address to launch INDUS-X on June 20 during which a Joint Working Group will be established to guide activities under the Defence Innovation Bridge. This group will encourage interaction between startups and delegates of both countries, fostering mutual confidence, officials from organisers, the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), said.

It will also see the USIBC launch a Senior Advisory Group composed of government officials, industry leaders, and academic experts to guide future bilateral engagements under the INDUS-X banner.

iCET was launched by National Security Advisor Ajit K. Doval and his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington DC in early 2023.

The two NSAs met in New Delhi last week as well.

During U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent visit to India, both sides initiated negotiations on a Security of Supply Chain Agreement and Defence Procurement Agreement and established their road map for defence-industrial cooperation.

The USIBC said the INDUS-X Conference builds on this momentum to cultivate a joint defence innovation ecosystem and foster co-development and co-production between the two nations.

U.S. Undersecretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment, William A LaPlante, and the U.S. Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, along with Dr Vivek Lall, from General Atomics, are other prominent speakers at the two-day event.