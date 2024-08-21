Decathlon to invest €100 million in India

Decathlon, a global multi-specialist sports brand, has announced to invest €100 million in India over the next five years.

“This investment will be channelled towards expanding the store network to reach 190 stores across India, enhancing digital engagement, and deepening its commitment to local manufacturing,” the company announced in New Delhi.

“India has emerged as a pivotal market for Decathlon, exhibiting remarkable growth. This substantial investment underscores the company’s long-term vision for the country, extending beyond business growth to foster sports participation and sustainable development,” it added.

Steve Dykes, global chief retail and countries officer, Decathlon in a statement said, “India is a cornerstone of the company’s global ambition.”

“We are committed to accelerating our growth here, expanding our reach, and making a positive impact on people’s lives through sports. India’s potential to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub for the company is immense,” he added.

Decathlon India chief executive officer Sankar Chatterjee said, “India is a dynamic and growing market with a burgeoning sports culture. This investment reflects our unwavering belief in the country’s potential and our commitment to contributing to its economic growth.”

“We aim to make everyone enjoy the benefits of sports, and this investment will enable us to reach a wider audience and offer a more comprehensive sports experience. We aim to create a lasting impact by fostering sports participation, generating employment in India, and promoting sustainable practices,” he added.

The company said it was significantly increasing its commitment to Indian manufacturing. Currently, around 8% of its global product range, including all cricket bats, accessories, and most hockey equipment, is produced in India.

Today 68% of quantities sold in India are made in India. The company aims to boost this figure to 85% by 2026.