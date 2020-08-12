Industry

Debt MFs’ inflow surges to ₹91,392 cr.

Mutual funds (MFs) focused on fixed-income securities witnessed a multi-fold surge in investment to ₹91,392 crore in July, with short-duration funds contributing a major chunk of the infusion.

Barring credit risk funds, all the individual categories that invest in fixed-income securities or debt funds saw inflows, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Given the current interest rate scenario, investors are largely focusing on fixed income categories having a relatively shorter duration profile.

According to the data, MFs that invest in fixed-income securities saw an inflow of ₹91,392 crore in July compared with ₹2,862 crore inflow in June.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2020 2:39:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/debt-mfs-inflow-surges-to-91392-cr/article32330129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story