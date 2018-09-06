Data could be next friction point in Indo-US ties: Anand Mahindra

more-in

India’s recent moves to compel technology and payments firms to store data within the country is likely to turn into a more contentious issue for commercial ties between the India and the US than American firms’ usual complaints about the difficulty of doing business here, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday.

Stressing that thorny issues on the commerce and business front are damaging for the Indo-US bilateral relationship, Mr Mahindra said that US businesses’ usual plaint is about the need for a level-playing field in India. “This is not a problem that Americans face alone, Indian businesses face them too. The good news is the Prime Minister is focused on the ease of doing business and wants to get the country into the top 50 ranks (in the World Bank index),” he said.

“There are going to be some new problems that will come up. The one that I am hearing recently is about the whole issue of data. As you know, the Reserve Bank of India has issued a circular recently talking about payments banks needing to store data in India. I foresee that becoming a very thorny issue as some of the largest US companies are going to have problems with that,” Mr Mahindra said in a conversation with former US Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker at the US India Business Council summit here.

While acknowledging that the issue of corporate control over data, privacy and data storage locations is a global problem, the Mahindra group chief said that India has a lot to lose if the noise levels around this issue soar.

“I think, in india, we have to be careful how we negotiate this landscape. Because frankly, as one of the largest outsourcing company sources in the world, we have a lot to lose if this debate gets too animated and hot about where the data should be stored,” he explained.

Book of Jobs

India’s skill development programme has intent, but is floundering because it lacks an alignment with the job creation needs of a country where business is not trusted easily, Mr Mahindra said.

“In apparel, one of the most labour-intensive sectors, we have let our lead slide and allowed Bangladesh and Vietnam to take over. I think we need to focus on apparels, tourism, logistics and construction, which is another vilified industry... in old Bollywood movies, most villains were shown as builders,” he pointed out.

India has historically not trusted businesses, and though the years after liberalisation have altered this to some extent, the perception that businesses are crooked has not yet gone away, Mr Mahindra said.

“In Washington in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said I am a Gujarati, business runs in my veins. I said to myself – my God, I have not heard any Prime Minister of India with the courage to make that statement. But I have to say that since then, he has got a bit shy of making such statements himself. Particularly, with the elections coming up, it would be foolhardy for him to repeat that sentence,” he said.

“So I was very pleased to hear him come straight out recently and say I am proud to stand next to industry and they contribute to the nation as much as anybody else. But it’s still a long haul,” he said.