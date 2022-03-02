Dalmia consolidates refractory business to streamline its financial, managerial, technical resources

Dalmia Cement Plant. File

Indian refractory business is a ₹9,000 crore industry annually

Bengaluru

Dalmia-OCL, the refractory business of the Dalmia Bharat Group, announced the merger of all its domestic businesses under a single consolidated entity, Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited (DBRL), the company said on March 2.

“With this, Dalmia Refractories Limited, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited - Refractory Unit and GSB India - would transition into Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limted with immediate effect,” it said in a statement.

Sameer Nagpal, MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Refractories said, “Our refractory business was divided into different companies which resulted in the division of our financial, managerial and technical resources. This consolidation will lead to a more centralised, efficient and robust management system with a stronger resource base for future.’‘

“The consolidation was aimed at strengthening DBRL’s financial standing, increasing its investment capabilities, expanding its talent base, and positioning the new entity for its customers in the steel, cement and other industries having high temperature processes,” the company said.

“The formation of DBRL would allow the group to offer a wider portfolio of products and services in addition to enabling it to become an alternate supply source to China for steel, cement and non-ferrous manufacturers in international markets,” Mr. Nagpal added.

India’s refractory production output is estimated to be more than two million tonnes per year and the industry is worth ₹9,000 crore annually. Steel and cement industries are the largest consumers of refractory, with a global average specific consumption of 15kg per metric ton for steel and 0.5kg per milligram tonne for cement.

Refractory is a material that is resistant to decomposition by heat, pressure, or chemical attack, and retains strength and form at high temperatures. Manufacturing plants that perform operations such as melting, firing and related treatments use refractory materials in their linings. Most refractories are ceramic, or other high heat resistant materials engineered to endure extremely high temperatures (more than 1,000°F or 538°C), encountered in contemporary production.