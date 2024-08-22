Daimler India unveils BharatBenz heavy-duty Rigids trucks

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) introduced BharatBenz heavy-duty Rigid trucks in two configurations with higher horsepower and torque – 250HP and 950Nm and 306HP and 1200Nm.

Rigids will offer new payload applications such as bitumen, bulker, petroleum, oil and lubricants in addition to a variety of existing payload applications, said the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck in a statement.

“With the introduction of our all-new BharatBenz Rigids, we are committed to supporting the evolving needs of the Indian transportation sector. Our trucks are tailored for diverse applications, capable of handling everything from urban deliveries to long-distance haulage,” said President and Chief Business Officer Sreeram Venkateswaran.

