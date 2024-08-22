GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daimler India unveils BharatBenz heavy-duty Rigids trucks

Rigids will offer new payload applications such as bitumen, bulker, petroleum, oil and lubricants in addition to a variety of existing payload applications

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Daimler India new range of Rigids trucks will offer new payload applications such as bitumen, bulker and POL.

Daimler India new range of Rigids trucks will offer new payload applications such as bitumen, bulker and POL. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) introduced BharatBenz heavy-duty Rigid trucks in two configurations with higher horsepower and torque – 250HP and 950Nm and 306HP and 1200Nm.

Rigids will offer new payload applications such as bitumen, bulker, petroleum, oil and lubricants in addition to a variety of existing payload applications, said the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck in a statement.

“With the introduction of our all-new BharatBenz Rigids, we are committed to supporting the evolving needs of the Indian transportation sector. Our trucks are tailored for diverse applications, capable of handling everything from urban deliveries to long-distance haulage,” said President and Chief Business Officer Sreeram Venkateswaran.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.