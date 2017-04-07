Daimler India may turn profitable in 2018

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the Indian subsidiary of Daimler AG, may become profitable by early next year, a top official said.
“This year we expect to achieve operational break even and become profitable next year,” Erich Nesselhauf, MD and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said.
On Friday, Mr. Nesselhauf unveiled BS-IV heavy duty truck range of BharatBenz under the tagline of ‘Profit Technology.’ While its competitors have decided to increase the prices of BS-IV emission norms complaint trucks by up to 10%, DICV decided not to raise prices of its upgraded version.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor