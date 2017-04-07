Industry

Daimler India may turn profitable in 2018

Smooth ride: Erich Nesselhauf expects DICV to turn profitable by next year.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the Indian subsidiary of Daimler AG, may become profitable by early next year, a top official said.

“This year we expect to achieve operational break even and become profitable next year,” Erich Nesselhauf, MD and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said.

On Friday, Mr. Nesselhauf unveiled BS-IV heavy duty truck range of BharatBenz under the tagline of ‘Profit Technology.’ While its competitors have decided to increase the prices of BS-IV emission norms complaint trucks by up to 10%, DICV decided not to raise prices of its upgraded version.

